23/05/20
16:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
VfL Wolfsburg
0 : 0
Borussia Dortmund
1st Half
- 24:11
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
4
Cross Attacks
0
2
Fouls
1
1
Free Kicks
2
0
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
0
31%
Ball Possession
69%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
5
Throwins
14
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
