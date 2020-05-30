Livescore Match Center
30/05/20
16:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
VfL Wolfsburg
1 : 1
Eintracht Frankfurt
2nd Half
- 65:41
8'
Joao Victor
26'
Marin Pongracic
0 - 1
Andre Silva (pen)
27'
Daichi Kamada
35'
58'
Kevin Mbabu
1 - 1
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
5
Blocked Shots
1
3
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
15
Cross Attacks
9
10
Fouls
10
11
Free Kicks
10
1
Goals
1
4
Goal Attempts
8
0
Offsides
1
58%
Ball Possession
42%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
4
5
Shots off Goal
2
5
Shots on Goal
1
1
Substitutions
0
29
Throwins
14
0
Medical Treatment
2
2
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement