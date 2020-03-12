Livescore Match Center
12/03/20
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
Europa League - Final Stage
VfL Wolfsburg
0 : 1
Shakhtar Donetsk
Half Time
0 - 1
Junior Moraes
17'
18'
Wout Weghorst
Viktor Kovalenko (Missed Penalty)
23'
45'+2
Wout Weghorst (Missed Penalty)
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
0
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
8
Cross Attacks
8
5
Fouls
4
6
Free Kicks
6
0
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
7
1
Offsides
2
44%
Ball Possession
56%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
4
Shots off Goal
1
2
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
8
0
Medical Treatment
3
1
Yellow Cards
0
