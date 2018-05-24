|24/05/18
|19:00
|Europe (UEFA): Champions League (W) - Final
|VfL Wolfsburg (W)
|0 : 0
|Lyon (W)
|1st Half - 15:14
|Venue: Lobanovsky Stadium.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 16,873.
Referee: Jana Adamkova (CZE).
Assistant referees: Sian Massey (ENG) & Sanja Rodjak Karsic (CRO).
Fourth official: Kateryna Monzul (UKR).
MATCH SUMMARY: Wolfsburg and Lyon meet for the 3rd time in a final. Wolfsburg won 1-0 in 2013, Lyon on penalties in 2016. Lyon in record 7th final, aiming to be first to win 5, & 3 in a row.