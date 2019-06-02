02/06/19
19:00
Denmark:
Qualification
Viborg
0 : 2
Hobro
2nd Half
- 62:27
Agg. 0-3 First Leg. 0-1
0 - 1
Vito Hammershoej-mistrati
1'
0 - 2
Emmanuel Sabbi
22'
Jonas Brix-damborg
49'
Nicholas Gotfredsen
59'
62'
Simon Trier
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
2
Blocked Shots
1
7
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
1
30
Cross Attacks
4
4
Fouls
6
7
Free Kicks
4
0
Goals
2
3
Goal Attempts
7
0
Offsides
1
64%
Ball Possession
36%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
0
6
Shots off Goal
2
0
Shots on Goal
4
1
Substitutions
1
20
Throwins
13
0
Medical Treatment
4
1
Yellow Cards
2
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019