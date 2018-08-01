|01/08/18
|21:00
|Europe (UEFA): UEFA Champions League - Second Qualifying Round
|* Videoton FC
|1 : 0
|Ludogorets
|Finished
|First leg (0-0), agg. (1-0).
Venue: Pancho stadium, Felcsut.
Referee : Manuel Schuettengruber (AUT).
Assistant referees : Robert Steinacher (AUT) & Andreas Rothmann (AUT).
Fourth official : Rene Eisner (AUT).
MATCH SUMMARY : Ludogorets out to reach a third #UCL GROUP stage. Tie winners meet CFR Cluj/Malmö in 3rd qualifying round. Eliminated side faces Zrinjski/Valletta in #UEL 3rd qualifying round.