04/10/20
21:30
Romania:
Liga I
Viitorul Constanta
1 : 0
CFR 1907 Cluj
2nd Half
- 52:13
7'
Kevin Luckassen
1 - 0
Mario Rondon
21'
Billel Omrani
22'
49'
Jon Gaztanaga
53'
Virgil Ghita
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
1
4
Cross Attacks
22
13
Fouls
9
9
Free Kicks
14
1
Goals
0
7
Goal Attempts
3
1
Offsides
0
56%
Ball Possession
44%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
3
1
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
1
13
Throwins
15
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
2
