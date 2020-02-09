Livescore Match Center
09/02/20
20:00
Romania:
Liga I
Viitorul Constanta
1 : 2
CS Universitatea Craiova
Finished
17'
Gabriel Iancu
1 - 0
1 - 1
Luis Nitu
25'
79'
Gabriel Iancu
Uros Cosic
79'
1 - 2
Valentin Mihaila
82'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
5
Blocked Shots
3
5
Corner Kicks
4
0
Counter Attacks
2
22
Cross Attacks
16
13
Fouls
14
16
Free Kicks
16
1
Goals
2
7
Goal Attempts
5
3
Offsides
2
53%
Ball Possession
47%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
7
6
Shots off Goal
5
8
Shots on Goal
5
3
Substitutions
3
26
Throwins
21
1
Medical Treatment
6
1
Yellow Cards
1
