02/07/20
20:00
Romania:
Liga I - Relegation Group
Viitorul Constanta
1 : 0
Dinamo Bucuresti
1st Half
- 29:21
17'
Virgil Ghita
1 - 0
Ante Puljic
28'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
3
4
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
2
11
Cross Attacks
8
3
Fouls
5
5
Free Kicks
4
1
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
3
1
Offsides
0
63%
Ball Possession
37%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
3
1
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
4
Throwins
5
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
