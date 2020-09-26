Livescore Match Center
26/09/20
21:30
Romania:
Liga I
Viitorul Constanta
3 : 0
FC Astra II Giurgiu
2nd Half
- 52:43
13'
Gabriel Iancu
1 - 0
20'
Kevin Luckassen
2 - 0
38'
Alexandru Matan
3 - 0
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
2
1
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
2
Cross Attacks
11
9
Fouls
8
10
Free Kicks
9
3
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
6
0
Offsides
2
60%
Ball Possession
40%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
2
4
Shots off Goal
3
5
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
3
5
Throwins
7
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
