12/08/19
21:00
Romania:
Liga I
Viitorul Constanta
1 : 1
FC Botosani
1st Half
- 29:24
Jonathan Rodriguez
11'
12'
Eric (pen)
1 - 0
1 - 1
Stefan Askovski
27'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
6
Cross Attacks
7
1
Fouls
8
8
Free Kicks
1
1
Goals
1
4
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
0
53%
Ball Possession
47%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
0
Shots off Goal
3
2
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
6
Throwins
9
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
