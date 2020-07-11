Livescore Match Center
11/07/20
15:00
Romania:
Liga I - Relegation Group
Viitorul Constanta
2 : 0
FC Clinceni
2nd Half
- 57:31
Florin Achim
7'
20'
Rivaldinho
1 - 0
52'
Damien Dussaut
2 - 0
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
0
5
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
23
Cross Attacks
2
8
Fouls
5
5
Free Kicks
11
2
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
9
3
Offsides
0
71%
Ball Possession
29%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
6
2
Shots off Goal
1
8
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
1
12
Throwins
12
1
Medical Treatment
1
0
Yellow Cards
1
