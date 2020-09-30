Livescore Match Center
30/09/20
20:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Villarreal
2 : 1
Alaves
2nd Half
- 53:30
13'
Paco Alcacer
1 - 0
1 - 1
Edgar Mendez
37'
45'+1
Gerard Moreno (pen)
2 - 1
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
2
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
1
11
Cross Attacks
7
6
Fouls
7
10
Free Kicks
9
2
Goals
1
4
Goal Attempts
4
3
Offsides
3
65%
Ball Possession
35%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
0
4
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
13
Throwins
11
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
