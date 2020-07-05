Livescore Match Center
05/07/20
23:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Villarreal
0 : 1
Barcelona
1st Half
- 08:47
0 - 1
Pau Torres (Own Goal)
3'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
0
Cross Attacks
1
0
Fouls
2
2
Free Kicks
0
0
Goals
1
0
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
0
50%
Ball Possession
50%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
1
Throwins
2
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
