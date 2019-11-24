Livescore Match Center
24/11/19
20:30
Spain:
LaLiga
Villarreal
0 : 0
Celta Vigo
2nd Half
- 47:05
11'
Vicente Iborra
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
5
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
0
16
Cross Attacks
5
7
Fouls
6
6
Free Kicks
8
0
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
6
1
Offsides
0
60%
Ball Possession
40%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
5
Shots off Goal
3
0
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
12
Throwins
12
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
