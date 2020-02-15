Livescore Match Center
15/02/20
19:30
Spain:
LaLiga
Villarreal
2 : 1
Levante
Finished
9'
Gerard Moreno
1 - 0
22'
Vicente Iborra
53'
Manuel Trigueros
1 - 1
Borja Mayoral
56'
61'
Moi Gomez
2 - 1
69'
Ruben Pena
Sergio Postigo
90'
Match Statistics
2
Assists
1
4
Blocked Shots
5
5
Corner Kicks
10
3
Counter Attacks
0
16
Cross Attacks
24
15
Fouls
13
14
Free Kicks
18
2
Goals
1
6
Goal Attempts
7
3
Offsides
1
48%
Ball Possession
52%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
4
3
Shots off Goal
4
6
Shots on Goal
2
3
Substitutions
3
19
Throwins
18
0
Medical Treatment
1
3
Yellow Cards
1
