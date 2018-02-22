|22/02/18
|20:00
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Round 32
|Villarreal
|0 : 1
|Lyon *
|Finished
|First leg (1-3), agg. (1-4).
Venue: El Madrigal.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 24,890.
Referee : Luca Banti (ITA).
Assistant referees : Alessandro Giallatini (ITA) & Alessandro Costanzo (ITA).
Fourth official : Riccardo Di Fiore (ITA).
MATCH SUMMARY : 2nd half goals helped Lyon to 3-1 1st leg win. Villareal won 1 of last 4 #UEL home games. Suspended for the match: Marcal (Lyon).
Round of 16 draw takes place on 23/02/2018.