|07/12/17
|20:00
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Group Stage
|Villarreal
|0 : 0
|Maccabi Tel Aviv
|2nd Half - 48:27
|Venue: El Madrigal.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 24,890.
Referee : Mads Kristoffer Kristoffersen (DEN).
Assistant referees : Henrik Sonderby (DEN) & Dennis W. Rasmussen (DEN).
Fourth official : Lars Hummelgaard (DEN).
MATCH SUMMARY : Villarreal are through GROUP winners, Maccabi are out. Villarreal are unbeaten in 6 European games (W4 D2).
Maccabi are the only team yet to score in this season GROUP stage.