27/09/19
22:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Villarreal
1 : 0
Real Betis
Half Time
22'
Moi Gomez
39'
Karl Toko Ekambi
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
4
0
Counter Attacks
0
13
Cross Attacks
15
6
Fouls
5
6
Free Kicks
10
1
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
4
4
Offsides
1
46%
Ball Possession
54%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
1
3
Shots off Goal
2
2
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
9
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
