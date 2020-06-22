Livescore Match Center
22/06/20
20:30
Spain:
LaLiga
Villarreal
2 : 1
Sevilla
Half Time
18'
Paco Alcacer
1 - 0
27'
Alberto Moreno
Sergi Gomez
27'
1 - 1
Sergio Escudero
39'
Fernando
45'
45'+4
Pau Torres
2 - 1
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
3
1
Counter Attacks
0
11
Cross Attacks
11
6
Fouls
5
6
Free Kicks
7
2
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
1
1
Offsides
1
46%
Ball Possession
54%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
0
Shots off Goal
1
4
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
14
Throwins
11
0
Medical Treatment
3
1
Yellow Cards
2
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement