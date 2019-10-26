Livescore Match Center
26/10/19
20:45
Netherlands:
Eredivisie
Vitesse
0 : 2
ADO Den Haag
1st Half
- 10:53
0 - 1
Crysencio Summerville
2'
0 - 2
Lex Immers
6'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
1
Cross Attacks
1
0
Fouls
1
1
Free Kicks
0
0
Goals
2
0
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
29%
Ball Possession
71%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
0
Throwins
2
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
