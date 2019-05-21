21/05/19
21:45
Netherlands:
Europa League Playoff
Vitesse
1 : 0
Groningen
1st Half
- 20:21
2'
Martin Oedegaard
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
4
Cross Attacks
5
4
Fouls
1
2
Free Kicks
4
1
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
1
42%
Ball Possession
58%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
4
Throwins
4
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
