16/02/20
13:15
Netherlands:
Eredivisie
Vitesse
2 : 2
Heerenveen
2nd Half
- 51:00
10'
Bryan Linssen
1 - 0
16'
Tim Matavz
2 - 0
2 - 1
Rodney Kongolo
28'
2 - 2
Chidera Ejuke
34'
Match Statistics
2
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
2
4
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
0
21
Cross Attacks
12
3
Fouls
1
1
Free Kicks
4
2
Goals
2
1
Goal Attempts
8
1
Offsides
0
53%
Ball Possession
47%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
3
5
Shots off Goal
1
5
Shots on Goal
5
0
Substitutions
1
10
Throwins
8
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
