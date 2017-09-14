|14/09/17
|21:05
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Group Stage
|Vitesse
|1 : 0
|Lazio
|2nd Half - 45:00
|Venue: GelreDome. Turf: Natural. Capacity: 25,500. MATCH SUMMARY : Vitesse are without a win in 6 European games (D1 L5).
Lazio are unbeaten in 5 European away games, a win & 4 1-1 draws. Vitesse are featuring in the GROUP stage of a UEFA competition for the 1st time. Referee : Liran Liany (ISR).
Assistant referees : David Elias Biton (ISR) & Dvir Shimon (ISR).
Fourth official : Idan Yarkoni (ISR)