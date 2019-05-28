28/05/19
21:45
Netherlands:
Europa League Playoff
Vitesse
0 : 2
Utrecht
Finished
Agg. 1-1 First Leg. 1-1
0 - 1
Cyriel Dessers
31'
63'
Matus Bero
Nicolas Gavory
76'
0 - 2
Simon Gustafson
77'
78'
Mohammed Dauda
Match Statistics
0
Assists
2
0
Blocked Shots
2
3
Corner Kicks
5
0
Counter Attacks
0
15
Cross Attacks
30
11
Fouls
13
14
Free Kicks
12
0
Goals
2
4
Goal Attempts
6
1
Offsides
1
58%
Ball Possession
42%
1
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
4
1
Shots on Goal
4
3
Substitutions
3
14
Throwins
27
0
Medical Treatment
1
1
Yellow Cards
1
