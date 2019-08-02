02/08/19
18:45
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Vitosha Bistritsa
1 : 1
Arda Kardzhali
2nd Half
- 45:00
0 - 1
Radoslav Vasilev
5'
Deyan Lozev
22'
23'
Georgi Kupenov
1 - 1
29'
Martin Stankev
Veselin Marchev
44'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
0
11
Cross Attacks
10
7
Fouls
11
12
Free Kicks
8
1
Goals
1
7
Goal Attempts
2
1
Offsides
1
35%
Ball Possession
65%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
1
2
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
15
Throwins
9
0
Medical Treatment
3
1
Yellow Cards
2
