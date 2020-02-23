Livescore Match Center
23/02/20
12:00
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Vitosha Bistritsa
1 : 0
Beroe
1st Half
- 19:10
3'
Georgi Amzin
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
2
1
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
2
7
Cross Attacks
6
2
Fouls
2
2
Free Kicks
3
1
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
1
1
Offsides
0
49%
Ball Possession
51%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
2
1
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
7
Throwins
6
5
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
