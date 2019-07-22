22/07/19
21:00
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Vitosha Bistritsa
0 : 2
Botev Vratsa
2nd Half
- 73:38
0 - 1
Daniel Genov
17'
35'
Grigor Dolapchiev
42'
Georgi Amzin
44'
Rumen Gyonov
0 - 2
Iliya Milanov
54'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
2
0
Blocked Shots
3
6
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
19
Cross Attacks
13
15
Fouls
7
8
Free Kicks
16
0
Goals
2
9
Goal Attempts
3
1
Offsides
1
41%
Ball Possession
59%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
2
2
Shots off Goal
4
2
Shots on Goal
2
2
Substitutions
1
29
Throwins
26
0
Medical Treatment
3
3
Yellow Cards
0
