Livescore Match Center
18/10/19
17:30
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Vitosha Bistritsa
0 : 0
Cherno More Varna
2nd Half
- 47:40
Tsvetomir Panov
22'
25'
Todor Gochev
26'
Kristiyan Kochilov
Fahd Aktaou
41'
Rodrigo Henrique
43'
47'
Rumen Gyonov
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
6
Corner Kicks
2
1
Counter Attacks
1
9
Cross Attacks
7
11
Fouls
9
10
Free Kicks
11
0
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
4
0
Offsides
1
49%
Ball Possession
51%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
1
3
Shots off Goal
2
1
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
1
21
Throwins
15
3
Medical Treatment
3
3
Yellow Cards
3
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019