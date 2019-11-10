Livescore Match Center
10/11/19
18:45
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Vitosha Bistritsa
0 : 0
Ludogorets
Half Time
Jordan Ikoko
38'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
2
1
Corner Kicks
7
2
Counter Attacks
0
4
Cross Attacks
23
5
Fouls
5
8
Free Kicks
5
0
Goals
0
6
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
3
29%
Ball Possession
71%
0
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
2
3
Shots off Goal
4
2
Shots on Goal
4
0
Substitutions
1
8
Throwins
12
0
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
1
