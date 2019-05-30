30/05/19
20:00
Bulgaria:
A PFG - Qualification Playoff
Vitosha Bistritsa
1 : 0
Montana
2nd Half
- 53:17
Nikolay Tsvetkov
33'
Vladimir Aytov
40'
52'
Grigor Dolapchiev
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
6
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
0
17
Cross Attacks
4
9
Fouls
12
14
Free Kicks
9
1
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
6
0
Offsides
2
57%
Ball Possession
43%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
2
1
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
29
Throwins
25
3
Medical Treatment
10
0
Yellow Cards
2
