Livescore Match Center
31/10/19
17:00
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Vitosha Bistritsa
0 : 0
Slavia Sofia
Half Time
16'
Martin Stankev
Slavcho Shokolarov
30'
30'
Grigor Dolapchiev
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
1
4
Cross Attacks
6
9
Fouls
5
5
Free Kicks
9
0
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
0
49%
Ball Possession
51%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
2
0
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
18
Throwins
12
0
Medical Treatment
3
2
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019