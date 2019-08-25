25/08/19
13:15
Netherlands:
Eredivisie
Waalwijk
0 : 1
ADO Den Haag
1st Half
- 33:17
Danny Bakker
12'
0 - 1
Tom Beugelsdijk
19'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
8
Cross Attacks
5
3
Fouls
1
1
Free Kicks
3
0
Goals
1
4
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
63%
Ball Possession
37%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
14
Throwins
7
1
Medical Treatment
1
0
Yellow Cards
1
