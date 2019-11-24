Livescore Match Center
24/11/19
16:30
Netherlands:
Eredivisie
Waalwijk
1 : 1
Emmen
Finished
0 - 1
Michael De Leeuw
15'
55'
Hans Mulder
77'
Hans Mulder
90'+6
Sylla Sow
1 - 1
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
0
10
Corner Kicks
0
1
Counter Attacks
2
24
Cross Attacks
5
7
Fouls
11
14
Free Kicks
8
1
Goals
1
8
Goal Attempts
10
1
Offsides
3
50%
Ball Possession
50%
1
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
3
11
Shots off Goal
6
5
Shots on Goal
3
3
Substitutions
3
19
Throwins
20
0
Medical Treatment
5
1
Yellow Cards
0
