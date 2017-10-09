|09/10/17
|20:45
|World (FIFA): World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers 1R (GS)
|Wales
|0 : 1
|Rep. Of Ireland
|2nd Half - 70:15
|Venue: Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff. Referee : Damir Skomina (SVN).
Assistant referees : Jure Praprotnik (SVN) & Robert Vukan (SVN).
Fourth official : Matej Jug (SVN).
MATCH SUMMARY : Only 1 of the 2 sides can finish in the top 2. Wales could top section with draw if Serbia lose. Rep. Ireland must win for top 2 finish. Wales unbeaten in 10 competitive home games (W6 D4).
Sides drew 0-0 in Dublin reverse fixture last year. Gareth Bale out of Wales final qualifiers with a calf strain.