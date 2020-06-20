Livescore Match Center
20/06/20
14:30
England:
Premier League
Watford
0 : 0
Leicester
1st Half
- 06:49
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
2
2
Cross Attacks
1
1
Fouls
1
1
Free Kicks
1
0
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
0
55%
Ball Possession
45%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
3
Throwins
2
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
