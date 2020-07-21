Livescore Match Center
21/07/20
20:00
England:
Premier League
Watford
0 : 0
Manchester City
1st Half
- 09:01
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
0
Cross Attacks
4
0
Fouls
2
2
Free Kicks
0
0
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
12%
Ball Possession
88%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
1
Throwins
3
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
