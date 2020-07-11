Livescore Match Center
11/07/20
14:30
England:
Premier League
Watford
0 : 0
Newcastle
1st Half
- 16:13
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
0
4
Cross Attacks
4
5
Fouls
0
1
Free Kicks
6
0
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
0
1
Offsides
1
33%
Ball Possession
67%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
3
Throwins
5
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
