Livescore Match Center
18/05/20
21:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
Werder Bremen
1 : 2
Bayer Leverkusen
2nd Half
- 56:36
0 - 1
Kai Havertz
28'
30'
Theodor Gebre Selassie
1 - 1
1 - 2
Kai Havertz
33'
Sven Bender
44'
54'
Niklas Moisander
Match Statistics
1
Assists
2
2
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
4
3
Counter Attacks
2
9
Cross Attacks
14
8
Fouls
8
8
Free Kicks
8
1
Goals
2
3
Goal Attempts
4
0
Offsides
0
40%
Ball Possession
60%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
4
Shots off Goal
0
1
Shots on Goal
3
1
Substitutions
0
12
Throwins
11
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement