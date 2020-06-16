Livescore Match Center
16/06/20
21:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
Werder Bremen
0 : 1
Bayern Munich
Half Time
Alphonso Davies
19'
0 - 1
Robert Lewandowski
43'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
2
0
Corner Kicks
4
1
Counter Attacks
1
4
Cross Attacks
24
3
Fouls
6
8
Free Kicks
4
0
Goals
1
8
Goal Attempts
4
1
Offsides
2
42%
Ball Possession
58%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
3
Shots off Goal
4
1
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
11
Throwins
6
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
