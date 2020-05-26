Livescore Match Center
26/05/20
21:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
Werder Bremen
0 : 0
Borussia Monchengladbach
Half Time
34'
Theodor Gebre Selassie
41'
Milos Veljkovic
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
5
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
11
Cross Attacks
9
7
Fouls
5
6
Free Kicks
7
0
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
1
49%
Ball Possession
51%
0
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
2
0
Shots off Goal
1
2
Shots on Goal
4
0
Substitutions
0
5
Throwins
10
0
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
0
advertisement