Livescore Match Center
03/06/20
21:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
Werder Bremen
0 : 3
Eintracht Frankfurt
Finished
3'
Fin Bartels
Martin Hinteregger
14'
0 - 1
Andre Silva
61'
0 - 2
Stefan Ilsanker
81'
87'
Milos Veljkovic
0 - 3
Stefan Ilsanker
90'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
3
1
Blocked Shots
2
5
Corner Kicks
6
1
Counter Attacks
0
16
Cross Attacks
21
14
Fouls
20
22
Free Kicks
20
0
Goals
3
5
Goal Attempts
6
6
Offsides
2
56%
Ball Possession
44%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
3
5
Shots off Goal
5
3
Shots on Goal
4
5
Substitutions
4
19
Throwins
19
0
Medical Treatment
3
2
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement