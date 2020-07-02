Livescore Match Center
02/07/20
21:30
Germany:
Bundesliga - Qualification
Werder Bremen
0 : 0
FC Heidenheim
Finished
17'
Niklas Moisander
34'
Yuya Osako
Maurice Multhaup
36'
71'
Leonardo Bittencourt
Timo Beermann
75'
87'
Niklas Moisander
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
7
Blocked Shots
0
5
Corner Kicks
7
1
Counter Attacks
0
25
Cross Attacks
20
7
Fouls
15
16
Free Kicks
10
0
Goals
0
11
Goal Attempts
7
3
Offsides
1
67%
Ball Possession
33%
1
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
6
Shots off Goal
10
1
Shots on Goal
0
5
Substitutions
4
22
Throwins
19
0
Medical Treatment
7
2
Yellow Cards
2
