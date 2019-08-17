17/08/19
16:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
Werder Bremen
1 : 3
Fortuna Dusseldorf
Finished
Kenan Karaman
17'
Erik Thommy
28'
0 - 1
Rouwen Hennings
36'
47'
Johannes Eggestein
1 - 1
1 - 2
Kenan Karaman
52'
1 - 3
Kaan Ayhan
64'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
3
1
Blocked Shots
0
14
Corner Kicks
5
0
Counter Attacks
1
35
Cross Attacks
19
8
Fouls
12
12
Free Kicks
10
1
Goals
3
8
Goal Attempts
6
2
Offsides
0
65%
Ball Possession
35%
0
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
8
9
Shots off Goal
2
9
Shots on Goal
7
3
Substitutions
3
16
Throwins
13
2
Medical Treatment
2
0
Yellow Cards
2
