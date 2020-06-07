Livescore Match Center
07/06/20
14:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
Werder Bremen
0 : 0
VfL Wolfsburg
1st Half
- 05:40
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
1
Cross Attacks
0
1
Fouls
0
1
Free Kicks
1
0
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
1
48%
Ball Possession
52%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
1
Throwins
2
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
