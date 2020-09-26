Livescore Match Center
26/09/20
19:30
England:
Premier League
West Brom
1 : 0
Chelsea
1st Half
- 07:37
4'
Callum Robinson
1 - 0
Marcos Alonso
8'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
1
Cross Attacks
0
2
Fouls
3
3
Free Kicks
2
1
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
35%
Ball Possession
65%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
0
1
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
0
Throwins
0
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement