01/07/20
22:15
England:
Premier League
West Ham
1 : 1
Chelsea
Half Time
0 - 1
Willian (pen)
42'
45'+2
Tomas Soucek
1 - 1
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
1
2
Counter Attacks
1
5
Cross Attacks
18
3
Fouls
1
1
Free Kicks
4
1
Goals
1
3
Goal Attempts
3
1
Offsides
0
25%
Ball Possession
75%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
3
1
Shots on Goal
4
0
Substitutions
0
6
Throwins
8
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
