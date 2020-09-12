Livescore Match Center
12/09/20
22:00
England:
Premier League
West Ham
0 : 0
Newcastle
2nd Half
- 51:23
Isaac Hayden
13'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
5
3
Counter Attacks
6
8
Cross Attacks
18
9
Fouls
5
7
Free Kicks
10
0
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
4
1
Offsides
2
58%
Ball Possession
42%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
1
4
Shots off Goal
6
1
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
6
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
