17/07/20
22:00
England:
Premier League
West Ham
3 : 1
Watford
2nd Half
- 53:47
6'
Michail Antonio
1 - 0
Tom Cleverley
9'
10'
Tomas Soucek
2 - 0
Will Hughes
35'
36'
Declan Rice
3 - 0
3 - 1
Troy Deeney
49'
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
5
5
Corner Kicks
2
1
Counter Attacks
2
13
Cross Attacks
19
6
Fouls
6
7
Free Kicks
6
3
Goals
1
7
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
1
47%
Ball Possession
53%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
4
3
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
1
12
Throwins
19
3
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
2
