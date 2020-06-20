Livescore Match Center
20/06/20
19:30
England:
Premier League
West Ham
0 : 0
Wolves
2nd Half
- 54:33
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
5
0
Counter Attacks
0
15
Cross Attacks
15
4
Fouls
4
4
Free Kicks
4
0
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
0
46%
Ball Possession
54%
0
Red Cards
0
5
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
5
0
Substitutions
0
11
Throwins
17
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
advertisement